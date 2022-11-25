Crawley Borough Council is transforming the Millpond site into a high-quality unsupervised play area and wants to hear your views.

The proposed plan will significantly expand the play provision, create a memorable play experience and restore the site to a sustainable condition.

The council is continuing to work with Inspire Castle Group on an agreement to use the building on the site.

Have your say online at: https://crawley.gov.uk/council-information/how-council-works/consultation before December 16 or you can see plans and give your views at the Bewbush Centre on:

Crawley Borough Council are looking for residents to have their say on transformation of popular play area

Thursday 8 December from 5.30pm to 7.30pm

Saturday 10 December from 10am to 12 noon

Wednesday 14 December from 9.30am to 11.30am.

If you have any questions, please contact [email protected]

Councillor Chris Mullins said: “These exciting plans will transform the site and we want local residents to tell us what they think and what they want to see at the new Millpond play area.

