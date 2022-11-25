Crawley Borough Council are looking for residents to have their say on transformation of popular play area

The proposed plan will significantly expand the play provision, create a memorable play experience and restore the site to a sustainable condition.
The council is continuing to work with Inspire Castle Group on an agreement to use the building on the site.
Have your say online at: https://crawley.gov.uk/council-information/how-council-works/consultation before December 16 or you can see plans and give your views at the Bewbush Centre on:
Thursday 8 December from 5.30pm to 7.30pm
Saturday 10 December from 10am to 12 noon
Wednesday 14 December from 9.30am to 11.30am.
If you have any questions, please contact [email protected]
Councillor Chris Mullins said: “These exciting plans will transform the site and we want local residents to tell us what they think and what they want to see at the new Millpond play area.
For more information about play services in Crawley, please visit: crawley.gov.uk/play