St Catherine’s Hospice is calling on walkers to raise money by trekking along the iconic Jurassic Coast from July 7 to 9, 2023.

The marathon distance trek will cover 26.2 miles across two days, with 14 miles on Saturday, July 8 and 12.2 miles on Sunday, July 9. The route is from Lulworth Cove to Studland along the beautiful coastal path with stunning views out to sea and the surrounding landscape.

Accommodation will be provided in a campsite in Worth Matravers. All food and refreshments will be provided throughout the weekend and walkers will be able to walk with a small daypack, leaving their belongings safely at the campsite.

The Jurassic Coast was England’s first natural World Heritage Site. Situated in southern England, it stretches 95 miles from Orcombe Point to Old Harry Rocks within the counties of Dorset and Devon and offers gorgeous scenery, brilliant beaches and quaint towns steeped in history.

Join a Jurassic adventure and help raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice

Registration for the event costs £95 and there are several options for sponsorship.

Fundraiser at St Catherine’s, Emma Butler said: “We are so excited to be organising our first ever Jurassic Coast trek.

“It’s wonderful to be able to bring our fantastic supporters together to experience a special weekend filled with fresh air, beautiful views and the knowledge that every step they take will be helping St Catherine’s provide vital end-of-life and palliative care to individuals and their families, at the toughest of times.”

