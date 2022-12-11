UK weather: Gatwick Airport temporarily closes runway and has warning for passengers on Monday December 12

Areas around the airport and the country have been affected by cold weather this weekend and Gatwick had to temporarily close the runway on Sunday (December 11) at 5.55pm.
A spokesperson said: “Safety is paramount and Gatwick temporarily closed its runway at 1755 due to un-forecast snow. The airport’s snow clearing teams were in place and reopened the runway again at 2000 after ensuring that conditions were safe to do so.”
They then confirmed the runway reopened at 8pm
And the airport also tweeted: “Sunday 11/ Monday 12 December: Snow and freezing weather may cause disruption at the airport. Passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline - and also local travel conditions - before departing for the airport.”
SEE ALSO UK weather: Road users in the South East advised not to travel unless essential / Cold weather in Sussex: Heavy snow forecast in key towns and how cold it'll get across the county
According to the Met Office, there is no more snow forecast in the Gatwick area this week but it will be cold with temperatures reaching no more than 2°.