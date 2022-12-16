Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Crawley Borough Council issues warning after fire breaks out on rubbish collection vehicle

A fire broke out on a rubbish collection vehicle in West Green on Thursday (December 15).

By Ellis Peters
7 hours ago

Residents have been advised on the council’s Facebook page on what they can and cannot throw away in their general waste and recycling bins.

The Facebook post reads: “A fire broke out in one of our rubbish collection vehicles in West Green.

Hide Ad

“Please ensure any ashes or coals are completely cold before putting them in your rubbish bin and do not dispose of any batteries or electricals in bins.

Most Popular
Crawley Borough Council issues warning after fire breaks out on rubbish collection vehicle
Hide Ad

“You can use our kerbside collection service for batteries and small electricals.”

West Sussex Fire Authority was constituted under section 4 of the Fire and Rescue Services Act 2004. It is responsible for making sure that the West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (WSFRS) performs efficiently and in the best interest of the public and community it serves. Fire and rescue authorities have a duty to regard the Fire and Rescue National Framework for England.

Hide Ad

See more: Crawley food bank joins in on the festivities and thanks the community for its continued support, IN PICTURES: 7 pictures of the resident animals at Tilgate Nature Centre enjoying the wintry conditions, WATCH: Crawley-based IT company delivers refurbished technology to Manor Green College

Find out more at: https://crawley.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling/household-collections/rubbish-small-electricals-and-batteries?fbclid=IwAR1k5ts3SpDVvl6jNX-sDuCwvBG3NChfM6xU1JGn2u4ukU9tWRttW3uOfOE

Crawley Borough CouncilResidentsFacebookFire