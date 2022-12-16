Crawley Borough Council issues warning after fire breaks out on rubbish collection vehicle

A fire broke out on a rubbish collection vehicle in West Green on Thursday (December 15).

Residents have been advised on the council’s Facebook page on what they can and cannot throw away in their general waste and recycling bins.

The Facebook post reads: “A fire broke out in one of our rubbish collection vehicles in West Green.

“Please ensure any ashes or coals are completely cold before putting them in your rubbish bin and do not dispose of any batteries or electricals in bins.

“You can use our kerbside collection service for batteries and small electricals.”

