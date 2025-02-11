Crawley Borough Council Leader casts vote for town centre Business Improvement District

Crawley Borough Council’s Leader, Councillor Michael Jones has cast the council’s votes to keep the Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) for another five years.

The town centre BID began its first term (after a successful BID ballot) in October 2020 and covers one of three main employment areas within the borough. Home to 450 businesses, with a workforce of 13,500 stretching across a wide range of sectors, the town centre is at the heart of Crawley’s economy.

It attracts more than 1.2 million visitors every month, including a significant number of shoppers. Unlike other similar town centres, it has a relatively low vacancy rate and around 100 independent retailers. In addition, significant new residential development is being delivered in the town centre meaning more people shopping and spending locally.

Since it was launched in 2020, the BID, supported by Crawley Borough Council, has delivered new services, events, and initiatives. This has included the introduction of BID Ambassadors who have recovered over £100,000 worth of stolen items, the installation of 4 additional CCTV units, a programme of business networking events and a vibrant events programme including the Crawley Fusion Mela, Make Music Day, outdoor cinemas, Give it a Go workshops, Creepy Crawley month and a pop-up beach.

A new business plan for the next five years has been developed by the BID and sets out an exciting programme of further investment in services, projects, events and improvements to security.

In November 2024 the Council’s Cabinet agreed to support the renewal of the Town Centre BID for five more years and to instruct the Leader to vote “YES” on behalf of the Council as a BID levy payer in respect of the properties the Council owns within the BID area boundary.

Crawley currently has a retail vacancy rate of 9 per cent compared to an average UK rate of 12 per cent.

Councillor Michael Jones said: “I am delighted to help support the BID and cast the council’s votes for it to remain for another five years. It has been a real success, with new events, making the town safer and encouraging shoppers back. Just today, I have seen the statistics that show how our retail vacancy rate is bucking the national picture.

"I encourage all the business to vote to support the BID and support our town centre.”