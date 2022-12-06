Crawley Borough Council has handed over the keys to its 350th council home in Forge Wood as part of its ongoing commitment to providing new homes for Crawley residents.

The 350th council home is one of 15 flats located in Newell House and forms part of Phase 2C of Forge Wood, being developed by Persimmon Homes.

Newell House is named in honour of James H Newell, one of a number of individuals who sadly lost their lives in the First World War and was commemorated on the Roll of Honour, which previously existed in the St Michael and All Angels Church at Lowfield Heath.

Leader of Crawley Borough Council, Councillor Michael Jones said: “As a council, we are deeply committed to our ambitious programme of building new homes for residents across Crawley.

Cllr Michael Jones and Cllr Sandra Buck at Newell House, Forge Wood (Pic by Jon Rigby)

