The 350th council home is one of 15 flats located in Newell House and forms part of Phase 2C of Forge Wood, being developed by Persimmon Homes.
Newell House is named in honour of James H Newell, one of a number of individuals who sadly lost their lives in the First World War and was commemorated on the Roll of Honour, which previously existed in the St Michael and All Angels Church at Lowfield Heath.
Leader of Crawley Borough Council, Councillor Michael Jones said: “As a council, we are deeply committed to our ambitious programme of building new homes for residents across Crawley.
"Over the past ten years, the council has built over 730 new council homes and there’s more to come with another 154 in Forge Wood and 84 on land in Bewbush.”