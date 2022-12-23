Crawley library to remain open as essential maintenance to building is delayed

No items borrowed from Broadfield library can be returned during the closure.
Library members can use any West Sussex Library and the next nearest branch is Crawley Library.
Our Rhyme Time sessions will resume on January 24 at 10.30 am, Knit and Natter group will resume on January 26 at 11.30 am and Melody for the Mind on February 2 at 10.15 am.
Whilst the library is closed, you can visit any West Sussex Library to:
-Borrow, renew, reserve and return library items
-Computer and internet access in libraries for free using your library card and PIN
-Print, scan and photocopy documents
-Attend activities for children and adults
-Work or study - all libraries have free WiFi, study tables and power points to charge devices
You can also access the library via: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/