Crawley library to temporarily close in the New Year for essential maintenance to building

Broadfield library will be closed from January 9 to 10am on January 23. This is to allow the lighting, fire alarm, and CCTV to be replaced.

No items borrowed from Broadfield library can be returned during the closure.

Library members can use any West Sussex Library and the next nearest branch is Crawley Library.

Our Rhyme Time sessions will resume on January 24 at 10.30 am, Knit and Natter group will resume on January 26 at 11.30 am and Melody for the Mind on February 2 at 10.15 am.

Whilst the library is closed, you can visit any West Sussex Library to:

-Borrow, renew, reserve and return library items

-Computer and internet access in libraries for free using your library card and PIN

-Print, scan and photocopy documents

-Attend activities for children and adults

-Work or study - all libraries have free WiFi, study tables and power points to charge devices

