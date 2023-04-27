Keeping up with tradition, we want to give you all the dates for rubbish and recycling collections. Hopefully this will take part of the stress away from your bank holiday celebrations.
A spokesperson for the council said: “Biffa collection dates will be different around two of the three bank holidays in May. Biffa will be working Monday, May 1 so collections will be carried out on the normal day that week.
“Biffa will not be working on Monday, May 8 and Monday, May 29. Collections will run one day behind following both and return to normal the following week.”
Crawley Borough Council have released their 2023 May bank holiday collection dates, which are as follows:
Normal collection day: Monday
Rubbish collections: Tuesday
Normal collection day: Tuesday
Rubbish collections: Wednesday
Normal collection day: Wednesday
Rubbish collections: Thursday
Normal collection day: Thursday
Rubbish collections: Friday
Normal collection day: Friday
Rubbish collections: Saturday
These dates and times can be found here: crawley.gov.uk/collectiondays