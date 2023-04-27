Spring is upon us, which means that it’s time to think about bin collections over the bank holiday and for the upcoming Coronation celebrations.

Keeping up with tradition, we want to give you all the dates for rubbish and recycling collections. Hopefully this will take part of the stress away from your bank holiday celebrations.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Biffa collection dates will be different around two of the three bank holidays in May. Biffa will be working Monday, May 1 so collections will be carried out on the normal day that week.

“Biffa will not be working on Monday, May 8 and Monday, May 29. Collections will run one day behind following both and return to normal the following week.”

Crawley Borough Council have released their 2023 May bank holiday collection dates, which are as follows:

Normal collection day: Monday

Rubbish collections: Tuesday

Normal collection day: Tuesday

Rubbish collections: Wednesday

Normal collection day: Wednesday

Rubbish collections: Thursday

Normal collection day: Thursday

Rubbish collections: Friday

Normal collection day: Friday

Rubbish collections: Saturday

