Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
10 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
12 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
13 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
16 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
16 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’

Crawley May bank holiday and Coronation bin collections: These are the rubbish collections times for the two bank holidays

Spring is upon us, which means that it’s time to think about bin collections over the bank holiday and for the upcoming Coronation celebrations.

By Ellis Peters
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:55 BST

Keeping up with tradition, we want to give you all the dates for rubbish and recycling collections. Hopefully this will take part of the stress away from your bank holiday celebrations.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Biffa collection dates will be different around two of the three bank holidays in May. Biffa will be working Monday, May 1 so collections will be carried out on the normal day that week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Biffa will not be working on Monday, May 8 and Monday, May 29. Collections will run one day behind following both and return to normal the following week.”

Most Popular
Crawley May bank holiday and Coronation bin collections: These are the rubbish collections times for the two bank holidaysCrawley May bank holiday and Coronation bin collections: These are the rubbish collections times for the two bank holidays
Crawley May bank holiday and Coronation bin collections: These are the rubbish collections times for the two bank holidays

Crawley Borough Council have released their 2023 May bank holiday collection dates, which are as follows:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Normal collection day: Monday

Rubbish collections: Tuesday

Normal collection day: Tuesday

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rubbish collections: Wednesday

Normal collection day: Wednesday

Rubbish collections: Thursday

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Normal collection day: Thursday

Rubbish collections: Friday

Normal collection day: Friday

Rubbish collections: Saturday

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

See more: Crawley wheelchair athlete completes London Marathon and prepares for next race, The history of Crawley’s The Hawth Theatre, according to ChatGPT, Crawley College students complete pass out parade at fire station

These dates and times can be found here: crawley.gov.uk/collectiondays

Related topics:SpringCoronationCrawley Borough Council