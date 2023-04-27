Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley wheelchair athlete completes London Marathon and prepares for next race

A man from Crawley completed the London Marathon last Sunday (April 23)

By Ellis Peters
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:12 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 10:18 BST

Rob Groves “finished the race in five and a half hours but yet to be confirmed”, the athlete said.

Rob continues: “Well I started off well then the rain came down, after around the 12-mile point I pulled a ligament in my left wrist and the blisters started to appear on my thumbs.

“In a lot of pain with my wrist and having to put more pressure on my right hand at this point I could have pulled out of the next 14 miles to the finish line but then I thought ‘why I am doing this marathon to help the charities close to my heart I am proud that I did not let them down. raising over £1,250.00?

“Now I am getting ready for my next marathon, The Gatwick Half Marathon on May 21.

