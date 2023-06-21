NationalWorldTV
Crawley playground forced to close due to vandalism

A popular adventure playground was forced to close yesterday (June 20) due to damage caused by vandals.
By Ellis Peters
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:16 BST

The vandals damaged the toilets at Cherry Lane Playground, causing the site to close temporarily until this afternoon (June 21)

A post on Crawley Borough Council’s Twitter page said: “Due to vandalism to the toilets at Cherry Lane Playground the site is currently closed.

“We hope to have the playground open again by tomorrow afternoon.

“Thanks for your understanding.”

Cherry Lane Playground. Picture: Google MapsCherry Lane Playground. Picture: Google Maps
