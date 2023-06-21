Crawley playground forced to close due to vandalism

The vandals damaged the toilets at Cherry Lane Playground, causing the site to close temporarily until this afternoon (June 21)
A post on Crawley Borough Council’s Twitter page said: “Due to vandalism to the toilets at Cherry Lane Playground the site is currently closed.
“We hope to have the playground open again by tomorrow afternoon.
“Thanks for your understanding.”