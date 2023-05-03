Crawley Coronation celebrations 2023 in pictures: Here are how businesses across the town are celebrating
Businesses across the town have started their celebrations for the Coronation of King Charles and Camilla.
By Ellis Peters
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:29 BST
A lot of the town’s oldest businesses have been decorating their shop fronts in time for the Coronation.
Here is a selection of businesses across the town, that are celebrating the Coronation:
