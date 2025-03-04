Crawley Town Centre Business Improvement District ballot results
Crawley Borough Council conducted the Crawley Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) ballot count on Friday 28 February.
The results were as follows:
- 146 ‘yes’ votes out of a total number of 294 votes counted
- the ‘yes’ votes represented a total rateable value of £15,760,800 out of a rateable value of £20,774,050
- the total turnout was 58.46%
The majority of the businesses (eligible non-domestic ratepayers) within the BID boundary voted against the proposal and therefore, the proposal to establish the Crawley Town Centre BID for a five-year term was not approved.