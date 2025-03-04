Crawley Town Centre Business Improvement District ballot results

By Crawley Borough Council
Contributor
Published 4th Mar 2025
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 14:12 BST
Crawley Borough Council conducted the Crawley Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) ballot count on Friday 28 February.

The results were as follows:

  • 146 ‘yes’ votes out of a total number of 294 votes counted
  • the ‘yes’ votes represented a total rateable value of £15,760,800 out of a rateable value of £20,774,050
  • the total turnout was 58.46%

The majority of the businesses (eligible non-domestic ratepayers) within the BID boundary voted against the proposal and therefore, the proposal to establish the Crawley Town Centre BID for a five-year term was not approved.

