Culture strategy planned for Crawley after town received funding from Arts Council England
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The borough council – with the help of stakeholders including Crawley Festival, Crawley Town Centre Business Improvement District, The Hawth and Creative Crawley – aims to create a culture strategy for the town after receiving funding from Arts Council England.
The Arts Council listed Crawley as one of 54 ‘priority places’ – areas with low investment and engagement in culture and the arts.
The funding was used to commission Tom Fleming Creative Consultancy to deliver the programme which will lay out a clear plan for cultural activity until 2030.
To help work out how it should look, residents have been asked to have their say via an online survey.
A council spokesman said: “The culture strategy will identify and describe the distinctive opportunities for culture across the borough in the next five years. It will also highlight challenges, gaps in provision and priorities for culture.”
The stakeholders want to hear from as many people as possible – whether or not they take part in cultural events – along with artists, creative professionals, employees of cultural organisations and more.
To take part in the survey, log on to the council’s website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.