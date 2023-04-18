Decision made on proposed 5G mast by major Eastbourne road

A decision has been made on whether or not to approve a plan to install a new 5G mast by a major road in Eastbourne.

A plan for a new 5G telecoms installation for H3G (Three) in Lottbridge Drove, which includes a 20-metre street pole and additional equipment cabinets, has been refused.

On Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning application website it says the decision was made on Friday, April 14. It adds: “The proposed development fails to meet the technical requirements of Schedule 2, Part 16, Class A A.1 (7) of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended), as the base area of the proposed apparatus would exceed 1.5 square metres.

New 5G mast proposed for Eastbourne (photo from Google Maps)

"As such, the proposed installation is outside of the scope of the legislation and requires the express grant of planning permission.”

5G is the new generation of wireless technology. According to Public Health England, ‘the overall exposure [of 5G] is expected to remain low relative to guidelines and, as such, there should be no consequences for public health’.

