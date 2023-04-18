Decision made on proposed 5G mast by major Eastbourne road

A plan for a new 5G telecoms installation for H3G (Three) in Lottbridge Drove, which includes a 20-metre street pole and additional equipment cabinets, has been refused.
On Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning application website it says the decision was made on Friday, April 14. It adds: “The proposed development fails to meet the technical requirements of Schedule 2, Part 16, Class A A.1 (7) of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended), as the base area of the proposed apparatus would exceed 1.5 square metres.
"As such, the proposed installation is outside of the scope of the legislation and requires the express grant of planning permission.”
5G is the new generation of wireless technology. According to Public Health England, ‘the overall exposure [of 5G] is expected to remain low relative to guidelines and, as such, there should be no consequences for public health’.
Back in February, a resident from the group ‘5G Eastbourne Is It Safe’ said they were delighted that a plan for a new mast in the town centre had been refused.
A group of residents also said they were 'hugely relieved’ back in September 2022 after plans for a proposed 5G mast in Dukes Drive was also refused.