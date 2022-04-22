Details of new unisex Bognor Regis public toilets revealed

Plans showing how the public toilets in Bedford Street, Bognor Regis, would be made unisex have been revealed.

By Nikki Jeffery
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 2:39 pm

A planning application has been submitted for internal reconfiguration of the existing public conveniences with associated changes to the entrance and removal of part of the roof.

The plans show nine unisex and two accessible cubicles where there are six female, three male and one disabled unit at the moment.

Arun District Council’s economy committee approved the £250,000 refurbishment in January when they heard officers would start to seek a contractor for the work.

Proposed changes to the outside of the Bedford Street toilets in Bognor Regis

They said a redesign could see the toilets become unisex – meaning that men and women would share the communal space and cubicles can be used by anyone.

Cubicles would also face Bedford Street with the communal area visible from the outside – something officers hoped will discourage anti-social behaviour.

To view the plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BR/85/22/PL.

How the new configuration of unisex toilets at Bedford Street, Bognor Regis, could look

