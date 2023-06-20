Anti-social behaviour is being blamed for the early closure of public toilets in Shoreham and Southwick.

Residents contacted the Worthing Herald with concerns over the early closure of some Adur public toilets in summer months.

“They started them closing early in Southwick about two weeks ago,” one resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said. “A photocopied poster was put over the regular opening hours saying new hours, 9am to 5pm.

“I was in Shoreham two days ago and the public toilets just off the high street had a similar notice – 9am to 6pm.

Due to anti-social behaviour vandalism the closing times at the public toilets at Southwick Square and Middle Street in Shoreham (pictured) have been changed and are now closing earlier - at 6pm instead of 9pm.

"In the winter, they close at a ridiculously early hour but you have to live with it but it seems the height of madness to be doing this in the middle of tourism season in the summer.”

Adur District Council has since revealed the reason behind the updated signs.

A spokesperson said: "Due to anti-social behaviour vandalism the closing times at the public toilets at Southwick Square and Middle Street in Shoreham have been changed and are now closing earlier - at 6pm instead of 9pm.

"Our website has been updated to reflect this change and new signs are being put in place at both sites."

The Shoreham resident said the council should expect to receive an official complaint.

“They are punishing everyone in the community because a bunch of yobs are causing trouble,” they said.

"It seems they are giving in to the yobs and the mindless thugs. Why don’t they arrest them? I don’t see why we should be punished as a result.”

A list of all the public toilets in Adur and Worthing with summer and winter closing times can be found on the council website here: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/streets-and-travel/public-toilets/