A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving – with a child in the vehicle without a seatbelt – after a collision in Worthing.

Sussex Police said officers responded to a report of a collision involving a Honda Civic and a stationary Vauxhall Movano, in Oxford Road, about 8.50am on Monday (June 19).

No injuries were reported after the incident, police confirmed.

A spokesperson added: “The driver of the Honda – Lijo George, 37, of South Farm Road, Worthing – was required to take a roadside breath test, which he failed.

“He was subsequently arrested and charged with drink-driving (namely having 126mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath) and driving a vehicle with a child passenger sat in the rear not wearing a seatbelt.”