NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Worthing collision: Man accused of drink-driving whilst child was in the car without a seatbelt

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving – with a child in the vehicle without a seatbelt – after a collision in Worthing.
By Sam Morton
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:28 BST

Sussex Police said officers responded to a report of a collision involving a Honda Civic and a stationary Vauxhall Movano, in Oxford Road, about 8.50am on Monday (June 19).

No injuries were reported after the incident, police confirmed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson added: “The driver of the Honda – Lijo George, 37, of South Farm Road, Worthing – was required to take a roadside breath test, which he failed.

Most Popular
Sussex Police said officers responded to a report of a collision involving a Honda Civic and a stationary Vauxhall MovanoSussex Police said officers responded to a report of a collision involving a Honda Civic and a stationary Vauxhall Movano
Sussex Police said officers responded to a report of a collision involving a Honda Civic and a stationary Vauxhall Movano

“He was subsequently arrested and charged with drink-driving (namely having 126mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath) and driving a vehicle with a child passenger sat in the rear not wearing a seatbelt.”

Police said George was released on bail. He will appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 4.

Have you read?: WATCH: Dog stuck on small island in Worthing pleasure park rescued by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service

Worthing incident: Police issue statement after flat taped off amid discovery of blood

Heavy rain flooding parts of railway causing disruption across Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express networks