Homes England, the government agency behind the plans, says that the West of Ifield site, located on the edge of Crawley, is a strategic opportunity for a new sustainable community that will answer local housing needs, create jobs, protect the Ifield Brook Meadows and provide new infrastructure and community facilities.

Attendees heard how Homes England will prioritise early infrastructure in order to unlock the project, including new schools and road improvements. Two new schools, one primary and one secondary, are planned for the site, within a new ‘Neighbourhood Centre’ at the heart of the community, that will be a hub for socialising, playing, learning and shopping.

The development design is based on the principles of a ‘15-minute neighbourhood’ where all day-to-day needs can be accessed by walking, cycling or public transport. The scheme will improve access to public open spaces and provide sustainable transport opportunities.

‘Early infrastructure is key to West of Ifield development’, says Homes England as third consultation takes place

Project director from Homes England, Kate McBride said: “We’re committed to getting the right infrastructure in place early, alongside building new homes and schools and supporting our vision for a sustainable, 15-minute community.

“This is an area of acute housing need, and West of Ifield is an emerging allocation in the ‘Horsham Local Plan’ review. 3,000 new homes for the area will help address local affordability issues, which are among some of the worst in the UK. West of Ifield also has the potential to provide school places that will benefit new residents and existing communities. The early construction of the first phase of the ‘Crawley Western Link’ and making changes to the Rusper Road are also priorities for the early development phases.

Katy said: “Our plans for West of Ifield so far have been developed through early engagement with the community and partners. Understanding local need, as well as opinions and ideas about West of Ifield, continues to be important to us and we would like to thank everyone attending our consultation events or providing feedback online.”

