Eastbourne Airbourne 2022: Line-up revealed

The free four-day airshow will take place between August 18-21.

A Visit Eastbourne spokesperson said this year’s show includes the RAF Red Arrows, RAF Typhoon, Belgian Air Force F-16, Chinook, The Tigers parachute display team, military exhibitions and more.

The spokesperson added: “With more than 50 displays across the four days, joining the line-up are the world record-breaking team of The Blades, all former Red Arrows pilots, along with airshow favourites the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers and a fly past from the Puma helicopter.

Eastbourne Airbourne. Picture from Matt Kuchta

“In addition to the F-16 and Typhoon, fast jet fans can also look out for Cold War jet - the MiG-15, displaying new US Air Force markings and flown by the Norwegian Air Force Historical Squadron.

"The Strikemaster jet also makes a speedy return in a new camouflage colour scheme.”

The recently restored Hawker Tempest will also be making its debut as the only airworthy Tempest in the world, displaying alongside the Hawker Fury which will fly in its new Royal Navy colour scheme.

Visit Eastbourne said: “The Rolls-Royce Mustang and Spitfire will be performing at the show together, while the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will once again bring an impressive and emotive display to the seafront.

“This year for the first time fans can also enjoy a special display by the team’s Spitfire and the RAF Typhoon, flying together on Friday and Saturday only.

“New to the airshow circuit, the Jet Pitts will bring an extraordinary brand of aerobatics from pilot Rich Goodwin including the ability to hover like a Harrier, and the Firefly finishes off the programme with its first ever display in Eastbourne.”

Programmes for the seafront airshow are now available at Eastbourne Visitor Centre, the Seafront Office, Bandstand bar, Pavilion, Helen Garden and by mail order.

They will also soon be available from a variety of outlets across the town including hotels, shops, restaurants and pubs.

As well as all the flying display information and a provisional order of flying, programme holders can also pick up updated daily flying times every day at the show – available only to those who have bought a programme.

The spokesperson added: “Every penny from the sales supports the flying displays at the show – and will help secure the event’s future in years to come.

“Programme holders also have a special bonus including discount vouchers at local businesses and attractions and the chance to win a Citizen limited edition Red Arrows Skyhawk A-T watch courtesy of Eastbourne jewellers W. Bruford.”

Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism and culture Margaret Bannister said, “This year’s Airbourne is guaranteed to be a wonderful event and we want those attending to have a great time.

“Programmes – which raise much-needed money to support the flying displays at the airshow – are available now.

“The programmes also have discount vouchers, details on military exhibitions and programme holders also have the chance to win a Citizen limited edition Red Arrows Skyhawk A-T watch courtesy of W. Bruford.”