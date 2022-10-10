Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne council leader celebrates success of local directory website

The leader of Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) has praised the success of an online directory as it celebrates 18 months since it was launched.

By Jacob Panons
Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:22 pm
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:23 pm

TheMakersDirectory.co.uk is an online directory established to help connect buyers directly with around 400 local makers and artists near Eastbourne.

The not-for-profit project was set up in March 2021 using funding from EBC as part of its business support response to Covid.

Council leader David Tutt said: “The Makers Directory is a fantastic and easy-to-use website for people shopping for locally-made goods ranging from artwork to furniture, jewellery to instruments and much more.

Eastbourne Borough Council leader David Tutt

“The project has exceeded all expectations, largely due to the team’s strong connections with the local creative community, and is proving an effective way to support these talented independent traders.”

Businesses receive a free listing to raise their profile and are given access to additional opportunities to support growth.

The council said feedback has been very positive with artist Vicki Disney thanking the team for a fantastic meet-up.

The directory had around 350 Eastbourne artists and makers on its books just six months after launching online.

Vicki Disney

David TuttPaul Jones