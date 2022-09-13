Eastbourne waste collections suspended

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said: “Following the announcement of a Bank Holiday on Monday, September 19, to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II , we will be suspending all waste collections for the day.

“If this change affects you, please place your bins out by 6am on Saturday 24 for our crews to carry out this catch-up collection.

"If you are due a recycling or garden waste collection on Monday, September 19, please also place your bin out by 6am on Saturday 24. While we hope to collect all bins on this day, it is possible some may not be picked up. If this is the case, your bin will be emptied on the next scheduled date along with any extra recycling or garden waste.”