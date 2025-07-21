Exploring community, heritage, and governance – Haywards Heath Town Hall Open Day August 9

In celebration of 35 years since the opening of the Town Hall, Haywards Heath Town Council is delighted to invite residents and visitors to our Open Day on Saturday 9th August, from 10am to 2pm at 40 Boltro Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 1BA.

This special event offers a fantastic opportunity to explore a pop-up Haywards Heath Museum, meet the people behind the scenes, and learn more about the work they do for the local community. It's a family-friendly, drop-in event - no booking required!

This Open Day also marks a special opportunity for the newly appointed Mayor of Haywards Heath to meet residents, hear their thoughts, and share their vision for the town. It’s an important step in fostering closer relationships between the Council and the community, and the Mayor is looking forward to engaging with as many people as possible throughout the day.

“This is a great chance for residents to come and meet their council, ask questions, and learn about local history” says Cllr Duncan Pascoe, Mayor of Haywards Heath. “Whether you’re new to the area or have lived here for years, we’d love to see you!”

Visitors can enjoy refreshments, chat with local Councillors, and find out how to get more involved in town initiatives, all while discovering the town’s rich history and vibrant civic life.

Join us in celebrating community spirit and local heritage - just drop in anytime between 10am and 2pm.

For more information, please visit the Haywards Heath Town Council website.