Felpham café does not need permission for change of use

Plans were submitted to turn 26 Felpham Road into Caffe Grey, serving breakfast, brunch and light lunches, and from Thursday to Saturday evenings tapas and alcohol.

A kitchen extract duct and bifold doors were also part of the application.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the decision statement, officers said: “It is considered that the change from a shop to cafe is permitted under class E and as such does not require planning permission.”

New brunch and tapas venue in Felpham does not need planning permission

They said the change of use would result in minor external changes and were in keeping with the retail units in the High Street.

“With regards to the extraction, it will be to the northern elevation and extends upward onto the roof. This will be visible from the street scene from the front and side, however its location is considered acceptable and it does not appear an unduly dominant feature upon the building,” the statement said.

“The building will be painted grey with a new fascia sign which is subject to the another application.”

Felpham Parish Council provided no objection and no representation were received from nearby occupiers.

To view the decision go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference FP/15/22/PL.