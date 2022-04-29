Plans to keep agricultural workers’ caravans at Walberton submitted

The caravans are sited at Cherry Tree Nursery in Eastergate Lane.

A statement by chartered town planner Stephen Jupp said this was a resubmitted application, the original being at the request of the enforcement team at Arun District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said the 14 chalets have been located on the site since April 2020 with occupation delayed due to Covid until July/August.

The planning application is before Arun District Council

“We originally requested that permission be granted for a period of two years from April 1, 2020,” his statement said.

“At the end of this two-year period it was anticipated that the continued need for the provision of these caravans for agricultural workers will be reviewed.

“Following the successful use of the caravans last year it is clear that a need continues and therefore we seek a three year temporary permission from May 1, 2022.

“The existing static caravans are on site and spread throughout the site and are at least 6m apart.

“Next door, to the west, showpeople caravans are on site already.”

The statement said Cherry Tree Nursery has historically been a horticultural nursery.

“Prior to the applicant’s ownership there was a substantial glasshouse to the north the horticultural use of which ceased some time ago and the area was overgrown and the structures were falling into disrepair,” it said.

“Much of the area adjacent to the south elevation of the glasshouse was used for storage.”

To view the plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference WA/39/22/PL.