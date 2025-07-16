Financial support for gallery and theatre in Chichester is approved

Commitment to the financial future of Pallant House Gallery and Chichester Festival Theatre has been agreed thanks to new Chichester District Council funding.

At their meeting on 15 July, councillors agreed to offer a grant of £187,500 per year plus inflation for Chichester Festival Theatre, and a grant of £130,000 per year plus inflation for Pallant House Gallery. Both funding offers would be for four years, starting April 2026, subject to funding terms being set.

“I’m delighted that we are able to continue supporting the theatre and the gallery,” says Councillor John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Place and Sport at Chichester District Council. “Both these organisations have a huge history and place within the heart of our community and continue to make a huge contribution to our district culturally, economically, and socially.

“The CFT was built with the support of the local community with land which we donated in 1966, while the gallery was established in 1985 in Pallant House, owned by Chichester District Council. At its heart is the ‘Hussey Collection’ which was bequeathed to the district council so that it could be accessed by the wider public.

“Although they are both independently run, our funding and support is vital in helping unlock further financial opportunities for these organisations.

“The funding that we have agreed includes an inflationary annual increase. Having the funding in place for four years will give both the theatre and the gallery stability to continue the delivery of their diverse community programmes, and the ability to plan ahead, which is essential.”

Last year the theatre and gallery undertook economic impact assessments to identify the positive impact they have on the local economy. In addition, each organisation also commissioned its own social impact assessment to capture the benefits that their facilities, events and activities have on the local community.

“Economically, both organisations make a huge contribution to the area, using many local businesses and suppliers,” adds Cllr Cross. “The recent economic impact assessment for Chichester Festival Theatre found it had a gross economic output of just over £25 million and supported 486 jobs, while Pallant House Gallery has a gross economic output of £9.3 million and supports 135 jobs. For every £1 that we put towards each cultural grant, this results in additional economic activity of £141 by the theatre and £54 by the gallery, which shows a large positive return on investment.

“Visual performance and art are there for everyone to access and benefit from, and both these organisations work hard to offer a huge range of inclusive activities, events and other opportunities beyond their headline shows and exhibitions. These make a huge difference to many hard-to-reach groups and have a positive impact on people’s mental health and general wellbeing which is why it is so important that have been able to support them for the next four years.”

The council will continue working with Chichester Festival Theatre and Pallant House Gallery to monitor and review what they deliver.