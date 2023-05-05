Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
34 minutes ago Virgin Media customers report outage
3 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
4 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
7 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
8 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop

Full results: Eastbourne local election results 2023 as they happened live

All the results from the Eastbourne Borough Council election count today (Friday, May 5) are in.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 5th May 2023, 09:34 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 16:54 BST

Yesterday (Thursday, May 4) residents in the wards of Devonshire, Hampden Park, Langney, Meads, Old Town, Ratton, St Anthony's, Sovereign and Upperton were able to vote for the three people they wanted to represent them as a councillor for the next four years.

The council will be getting a new leader at this election after David Tutt announced he would be standing down from his role and not seeking re-election after a combined 19 years in the position.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ahead of the vote the council consisted of 16 Liberal Democrats councillors, seven Conservative councillors, three independent councillors and a single vacant seat.

Most Popular
Eastbourne town hallEastbourne town hall
Eastbourne town hall

The Lib Dems finished the day on 19, with an increased majority, while the Conservatives took eight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Updates:

4.12pm: Margaret Elizabeth Bannister, Christina Jane Ewbank and Stephen Alfred Holt from the Liberal Democrats have been elected in the ward of Devonshire.

4.12pm: Jim Murray, Teri Sayers-Cooper and Colin Richard Swansborough from the Liberal Democrats have been elected in the ward of Hampden Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

4.13pm: Anita Mayes, Alan Shuttleworth and Candy Vaughan from the Liberal Democrats have been elected in the ward of Langney.

4.13pm: Andy Colins from the Liberal Democrats, as well as Jane Elizabeth Lamb and Robert Christopher Smart from the Conservatives, have been elected in the ward of Meads.

4.13pm: Ali Asgar Dehdashty, Peter Robert Diplock and Amanda Jennifer Morris from the Liberal Democrats have been elected in the ward of Old Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

4.13pm: Nick Ansell, Colin Sidney Belsey and David Small from the Conservatives have been elected in the ward of Ratton.

4.14pm: Penny Di Cara, Nigel Royston Goodyear and Kshama Shore from the Conservatives have been elected in the ward of Sovereign.

4.17pm: Daniel David Anstey Butcher, Hugh Wayne Parker and Jenny Williams from the Liberal Democrats have been elected in the ward of St Anthony’s.

4.18pm: Kathy Ballard, Robin Hugh Maxted and Pat Rodohan from the Liberal Democrats have been elected in the ward of Upperton.

Related topics:David TuttLiberal DemocratsSovereignHampden Park