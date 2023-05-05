All the results from the Eastbourne Borough Council election count today (Friday, May 5) are in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the vote the council consisted of 16 Liberal Democrats councillors, seven Conservative councillors, three independent councillors and a single vacant seat.

Eastbourne town hall

The Lib Dems finished the day on 19, with an increased majority, while the Conservatives took eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Updates:

4.12pm: Margaret Elizabeth Bannister, Christina Jane Ewbank and Stephen Alfred Holt from the Liberal Democrats have been elected in the ward of Devonshire.

4.12pm: Jim Murray, Teri Sayers-Cooper and Colin Richard Swansborough from the Liberal Democrats have been elected in the ward of Hampden Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4.13pm: Anita Mayes, Alan Shuttleworth and Candy Vaughan from the Liberal Democrats have been elected in the ward of Langney.

4.13pm: Andy Colins from the Liberal Democrats, as well as Jane Elizabeth Lamb and Robert Christopher Smart from the Conservatives, have been elected in the ward of Meads.

4.13pm: Ali Asgar Dehdashty, Peter Robert Diplock and Amanda Jennifer Morris from the Liberal Democrats have been elected in the ward of Old Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4.13pm: Nick Ansell, Colin Sidney Belsey and David Small from the Conservatives have been elected in the ward of Ratton.

4.14pm: Penny Di Cara, Nigel Royston Goodyear and Kshama Shore from the Conservatives have been elected in the ward of Sovereign.

4.17pm: Daniel David Anstey Butcher, Hugh Wayne Parker and Jenny Williams from the Liberal Democrats have been elected in the ward of St Anthony’s.