Yesterday (Thursday, May 4) residents in the wards of Devonshire, Hampden Park, Langney, Meads, Old Town, Ratton, St Anthony's, Sovereign and Upperton were able to vote for the three people they wanted to represent them as a councillor for the next four years.
The council will be getting a new leader at this election after David Tutt announced he would be standing down from his role and not seeking re-election after a combined 19 years in the position.
Ahead of the vote the council consisted of 16 Liberal Democrats councillors, seven Conservative councillors, three independent councillors and a single vacant seat.
The Lib Dems finished the day on 19, with an increased majority, while the Conservatives took eight.
Updates:
4.12pm: Margaret Elizabeth Bannister, Christina Jane Ewbank and Stephen Alfred Holt from the Liberal Democrats have been elected in the ward of Devonshire.
4.12pm: Jim Murray, Teri Sayers-Cooper and Colin Richard Swansborough from the Liberal Democrats have been elected in the ward of Hampden Park.
4.13pm: Anita Mayes, Alan Shuttleworth and Candy Vaughan from the Liberal Democrats have been elected in the ward of Langney.
4.13pm: Andy Colins from the Liberal Democrats, as well as Jane Elizabeth Lamb and Robert Christopher Smart from the Conservatives, have been elected in the ward of Meads.
4.13pm: Ali Asgar Dehdashty, Peter Robert Diplock and Amanda Jennifer Morris from the Liberal Democrats have been elected in the ward of Old Town.
4.13pm: Nick Ansell, Colin Sidney Belsey and David Small from the Conservatives have been elected in the ward of Ratton.
4.14pm: Penny Di Cara, Nigel Royston Goodyear and Kshama Shore from the Conservatives have been elected in the ward of Sovereign.
4.17pm: Daniel David Anstey Butcher, Hugh Wayne Parker and Jenny Williams from the Liberal Democrats have been elected in the ward of St Anthony’s.
4.18pm: Kathy Ballard, Robin Hugh Maxted and Pat Rodohan from the Liberal Democrats have been elected in the ward of Upperton.