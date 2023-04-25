Edit Account-Sign Out
Here is everything you need to know about the Eastbourne elections next week

Here is everything you need to know about the elections that are taking place in Eastbourne next week.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:28 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 14:30 BST

The Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) elections which will be held on Thursday, May 4, between 7am and 10pm.

Residents in the wards of Devonshire, Hampden Park, Langney, Meads, Old Town, Ratton, St Anthony's, Sovereign and Upperton will all be able to vote for the three people they want to represent them as a councillor for the next four years.

On the EBC website it says: “The way you vote for local councillors is similar to voting in a general election. The candidate who gets the most votes, wins - this is called a 'first-past-the-post' voting system. When you vote in a local election, the ballot paper will list all the candidates standing.”

Eastbourne Town HallEastbourne Town Hall
Eastbourne Town Hall

All residents voting in person at a polling station will now also be required to show photographic identification in order to vote.

Currently EBC consists of 16 Liberal Democrats councillors, seven Conservative councillors, three independent councillors and a single vacant seat.

Back in March, EBC leader David Tutt said he would be standing down from his role and not seeking re-election after a combined 19 years in the position.

Eastbourne’s Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate Josh Babarinde has also confirmed that he will be stepping down as councillor in order to focus on his campaign to become the town’s next MP.

The last EBC election to take place was back in October 2022 when Hugh Wayne was elected for the Liberal Democrats in St Anthony's.

