Here is everything you need to know about the Eastbourne elections next week

Here is everything you need to know about the elections that are taking place in Eastbourne next week.

The Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) elections which will be held on Thursday, May 4, between 7am and 10pm.

Residents in the wards of Devonshire, Hampden Park, Langney, Meads, Old Town, Ratton, St Anthony's, Sovereign and Upperton will all be able to vote for the three people they want to represent them as a councillor for the next four years.

On the EBC website it says: “The way you vote for local councillors is similar to voting in a general election. The candidate who gets the most votes, wins - this is called a 'first-past-the-post' voting system. When you vote in a local election, the ballot paper will list all the candidates standing.”

Eastbourne Town Hall

Currently EBC consists of 16 Liberal Democrats councillors, seven Conservative councillors, three independent councillors and a single vacant seat.

The last EBC election to take place was back in October 2022 when Hugh Wayne was elected for the Liberal Democrats in St Anthony's.

