Eastbourne Borough Council’s (EBC) leader has confirmed he will not seek re-election in May after 19 years in the role.

David Tutt, who first joined EBC as a councillor in 1980, was the council’s leader for three years in the 1990s before entering his current 16-year stint.

He said: “It will be a different way of life and I will miss the council certainly but it is the right time to go. I want to do other things in my life and 70 hours a week doesn’t allow me to do anything else but politics.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Tutt explained that despite leaving EBC he will continue as the leader of the Liberal Democrats at East Sussex County Council.

Eastbourne Borough Council leader David Tutt on Eastbourne Pier. Picture from Mark Dimmock

The leader said he is hoping to spend more time with his friends and family once he leaves on May 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I think I deserve it after 36 years!

“I have mixed feelings but it is a decision I have wanted to take for two years.

“It has been fantastic. I feel it has been a real adventure. I have met some fantastic people and the council has achieved some fantastic things. I just love Eastbourne as a town and the Eastbourne community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne Borough Council leader David Tutt

“There are so many [fond memories], some of the things we have managed to do with helping people, some of the actions with the buildings we have managed to put up, but during Covid that was the best time in a sense that we were able to help our community while working with local people and organisations.

“I have made some good friends in all parties over my 36 years [with the borough council].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Tutt explained that the current deputy leader Councillor Stephen Holt has been shadowing him for the last two years. The current leader added that he is hoping Mr Holt will take over if he is chosen as the Liberal Democrat nominee.

Mr Tutt has wished his successor, whoever it may be, ‘every success with the challenges ahead’.

David Tutt, Leader of Eastbourne Council, with former Eastbourne Herald reporter Annemarie Field

This week’s newspaper, which will be published on Friday, March 17, will include Mr Tutt’s final column as EBC’s leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad