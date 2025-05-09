Get started on being energy efficient and low carbon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New information is now available online to help people make their home or business energy efficient and install low carbon energy systems.

Brighton & Hove City Council has brought together a comprehensive menu of advice, funding and support to help homeowners, renters, businesses and landlords be more energy efficient and install solar, heat pumps and new insulation.

A typical British home loses up to a third of the heat from central heating systems through the roof, walls floors and windows – this means that £1 out of every £3 spent on energy is wasted.

As well as tips on insulation and how to be more energy-efficient, there’s advice on how to upgrade to solar panels, install heat pumps and find the nearest EV charging points, to save energy – and moneyon fuel bills.

Brighton & Hove's Decarbonisation Menu

Councillor Tim Rowkins, Cabinet member for Net Zero and Environmental Services, said: “Many people across the city are keen to make their homes and businesses more energy-efficient, and perhaps even to switch to low- or zero-carbon sources of heat and energy. Often, one of the biggest challenges is knowing where to start and researching the options. We wanted to make that easier, and this information is a useful starting point.

“Making changes, however big or small, will help people move away from wasted energy and high fuel prices, adding value to properties and improving energy performance for years to come.

“Our energy system is the single largest contributor to the greenhouse gases emitted in Brighton & Hove, so we hope the menu will support the city on its journey to net zero and support new local growth and skills.”

Low-carbon energy can replace technologies or processes that use fossil fuels, such as gas, petrol and diesel in homes, businesses and transport.

The city currently emits around 800,000 tonnes of CO2 or equivalent greenhouse gases, and the lion’s share of these emissions come from domestic heating and transport. Most homes (86%) are heated by gas, mostly through gas boilers, and 97% of cars are still petrol or diesel.

There's also advice about gaining skills in the net zero energy sector and how to become an accredited low carbon energy installer.

Find the information at www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/net-zero