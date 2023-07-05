NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
GP “retirement time bomb” in East Sussex revealed with 25% nearing retirement

The Liberal Democrats warn of a “GP retirement time bomb” after new research by the party reveals more than one in four family doctors in East Sussex are nearing retirement age.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:44 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST

Nationally, the analysis of NHS figures shows that almost 8,000 fully qualified GPs are over 55, making up 22% of the total. Of these, 3,700 (10%) were aged 60 or more while 1,470 (4%) were aged over 65. It comes as previous polling has found that almost half (47%) of GPs said they intend to retire at or before 60.

The Conservatives promised extra GPs in their 2019 manifesto but the number of fully qualified and full-time GPs has fallen by 2,165 since September 2015.

James MacCleary at Seaford Health CentreJames MacCleary at Seaford Health Centre
Local Liberal Democrats are calling for increasing training places for GPs, reforms to retain experienced doctors and staff, and a recruitment drive to encourage those who’ve left the NHS to return.

Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Lewes constituency, James MacCleary said: "Access to GPs is one of the biggest and most consistent issues I get on doorsteps in our area. Surgeries in Seaford, Polegate, Stone Cross, Newhaven and elsewhere are unable to recruit and retain the GPs they need to make sure patients get seen quickly.

"Now these figures reveal that we are facing a GP retirement time bomb that would make it even harder to get an appointment when you need one. Many GPs work part time these days and the government needs to make sure its recruitment efforts are to cover full time roles rather than just the number of people working as GPs.

Related topics:Liberal DemocratsNHS