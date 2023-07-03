The Safer C7 Project aims to raise funds for the commissioning of a costed road design plan for the rural road between Lewes and Newhaven.

Wendy Brewer, spokesperson for the project, said: “﻿It has now been a month since the Sussex Express first published an article about the Safer C7 Project and it’s aim to raise funds for the commissioning of a costed road design plan for the rural and winding C7 Lewes to Newhaven Road. Having already secured just over half of the £40,000 required for the specialist consultancy report, the Project Delivery Team had launched a crowdfunding site in order to raise the balance of the required funding."

The project wants to bring about driver behaviour and vehicle speeds which are appropriate for the location and nature of the road. This would enable all road users, including cyclists, equestrians and pedestrians, to enjoy the special qualities of this part of the National Park and, at the same time, improve the quality of life for people living and working near this road while helping to invigorate the local economy of the lower Ouse Valley.

Wendy added: “Since the article appeared, 90 individual supporters have made contributions of amounts ranging from £5 to £5000 with the result that £11,069 has now been pledged and the prospects for raising the remainder of the required £20,000 amount looks encouraging.

Update from the Safer C7 Project: Three more accidents in the past month

“Sadly, during that same time period, there have been 3 more accidents recorded on the C7: one at the intersection of the road with Wellgreen Lane in Kingston, one at Southease (where the South Downs Way crosses the C7) and most recently at Northease Manor School, which involved a member of staff who was leaving work for the day.

“This experience confirms the views expressed by 90% of local residents who responded to a survey carried out in 2021 that “steps need to be taken to improve the safety of the C7 for all users.”

One supporter commenting on the Crowdfunder site said: “Such an important project for the safety and health of our neighbourhood. Lets do something really worthwhile about the traffic on the C7 which is often intolerable, noisy and downright dangerous at times.”

If you wish to contribute, visit: crowdfunder.co.uk/p/c7

For more information visit www.thec7road.co.uk/safer-c7-project