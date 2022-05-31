Hailsham public toilet vandalised

Hailsham Town Council officials have issued an appeal for information after a public toilet building located off North Street was defaced over the weekend (May 28-29).

The graffiti has since been removed from the walls, mirrors, fixtures and fittings.

Hailsham Town Council is urging anyone with information to contact the police immediately by calling 101.

The vandalism in the public toilet in North Street, Hailsham

Deputy town clerk and business enterprise manager Mickey Caira said, "We are appalled by the vandalism at the public toilets in North Street.

"This is vandalism on a facility used daily by our community and is unacceptable anti-social behaviour.

"A lot of money and time goes into maintaining our buildings and providing these much-needed facilities for the local community, so if anyone has any information regarding the graffiti or witnessed any behaviour on site that looked suspicious, please report it to Sussex Police as early as possible."

