Drugs worth £6k, large knife and cash seized in Hailsham police search

Police were called over concerns of two young men in North Street at around 2pm on May 16. One of the men was believed to have been carrying a large knife, police say.

The area was searched and officers traced the men to an address in the Hawks Road area.

According to police, officers attended the address and saw a suspect entering a house from a garage nearby.

Drugs and cash found in Hailsham (photo by Sussex Police)

The garage was searched and police found a large quantity of cash, a kitchen knife, and a quantity of cannabis worth more than £6,000 in designer bags.

All the items were seized by officers and the investigation continues.

Inspector Lauren Buck said, “We received a 999 call about this incident and we responded quickly to the scene.

“Officers were able to check addresses of those who matched the descriptions of the offenders and inside a garage at an address we located and seized a large knife. We also seized drugs, cash, mobile phones and scales.

“Sussex Police regularly carries out days of action as well as proactive patrols and educational outreach to prevent knives from being carried by young people. We work alongside partner agencies and retailers to operate the Challenge 25 scheme to stop the sale of harmful weapons to children.

“This demonstrates our determination to act upon information shared with us by the community about drug dealing or knife crime, and to respond quickly to keep our communities safe.

“If you are under 18, you feel threatened, unsafe or scared about becoming a victim of knife crime you should try to talk with your parent or carer, or alternatively talk to Childline for help on 0800 1111 or go online at childline.org.uk.

“We encourage the public to report their concerns about anti-social behaviour, drug dealing and knife crime to us via the Sussex Police website or via 101. In an emergency always call 999.”

This comes just days after Sussex Police carried out Operation Sceptre (May 16-22) with the aim of tackling knife crime. Read more on that here.