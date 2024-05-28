Hailsham Town Council to declare 'climate emergency'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hailsham Town Council recognises the scale and importance of climate change and, at its meeting held last, (May 22) Wednesday agreed to declare a 'Climate Emergency'.

Members voted in favour of the motion put forward by town councillor Kelly-Marie Blundell-Smith to make the declaration, which highlights the Town Council's commitment to taking effective actions to mitigate the effects of climate change, safeguard the environment, reduce the town's carbon footprint and promote sustainability within the parish.

At the meeting, members were informed of the increase in the number of local councils across the country taking action to combat climate change, and that Hailsham Town Council should be no different. Councillors agreed that swift action is needed to tackle the issue of climate change, where ambition and leadership from the Council will be key to working with the community (including local industry) to achieve the aim of reaching carbon neutrality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Town Council agreed that climate change and sustainability are amongst the biggest issues at present and recognises the critical role that councils have to play in delivering a zero carbon future. From this, the Town Council will declare a Climate Emergency’ and establish a working group to consult with the community to collectively work towards making Hailsham carbon-neutral by 2030, delivering impact on both production and consumption emissions.

Aerial view of Hailsham.

An action plan will be drawn up to tackle climate change in Hailsham, including:

Reviewing the sustainability of the Town Council's land and assets and planning for the future of asset development

Reviewing community engagement to ensure that climate change is central to all local groups

Introducing a clear pillar of action on environment in the Town Council's strategy to be fed into and updated regularly

Identifying opportunities to work with other councils and local authorities to work towards carbon neutrality

The salient points included in the action plan will be fed into the Wealden Local Plan to ensure that future development minimises energy use, provides at least 20% of the development's ongoing and future energy demand from on-site renewable energy sources, and ensures all energy supplied to Town Council buildings is sourced via a District Energy Network or 100% renewable energy providers, with the exception of buildings where energy is generated onsite.

"We recognise that climate change poses a considerable threat to our environment and, by declaring a climate emergency, we can take necessary steps to reduce our carbon footprint in the town," said Cllr Blundell-Smith. "Hailsham has been behind local councils in responding to climate change and this is our opportunity to change this."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad