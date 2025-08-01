Hastings Independents ‘join forces’ with new Corbyn party

A group of Hastings councillors say they are ‘joining forces’ with a new political group co-founded by Jeremy Corbyn.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this week, the Hastings Independents Group said they had ‘formally joined’ Your Party – a new political project announced last week by the former Labour leader and MP Zarah Sultana.

The MPs say their project – currently known as Your Party, due to the title of its sign-up website – was intended to lead to the formation of a new, as yet-unnamed, political party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its current form, the Hastings Independents Group comprises six former Labour councillors who resigned from their previous party in December, 2023. They are Paul Barnett, Andy Batsford, John Cannan, Nigel Sinden, Mike Turner and Simon Willis.

Councillors Paul Barnett and Mike Turner

In a statement issued on the councillors’ Facebook page, Hastings Independents leader Cllr Barnett said: “It’s extraordinary, half-a-million people signing up in just days. This shows the country has been crying out for a real alternative.

“We saw the direction Labour was heading nearly two years ago. Since then, its increasingly centralised decision-making and lack of principled leadership has only deepened public disillusionment. People no longer see them as a credible force for change.

“In Hastings, stepping outside the party whip has allowed us to challenge bad decisions more freely from opposing the criminalisation of homelessness to standing with our Muslim communities in the face of local and global hostility. We’ve also championed democratic localism, giving residents a real say in shaping the town’s future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Your Party gaining ground faster than both Labour and Reform combined, there is real hope again. We look forward to building strong alliances with trade unions, grassroots organisations, and other progressive movements to shape a more equal, compassionate and accountable politics here in Hastings and across the UK.”