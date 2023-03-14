The consultation period for a major plan to build a new community of 700 homes and cultural, business and flexible workspace in Lewes has now opened.

Human Nature (Lewes) Ltd has submitted a planning application to the South Downs National Park Authority for the redevelopment of the North Street Industrial Estate and Springman House, in North Street, Lewes.

Kelly Porter, Major Projects Lead, said: “This is a major planning application on brownfield land in Lewes. The site is allocated for development in our Local Plan and this formal consultation period is a chance for people to have their say on the proposals.”

Plans include demolishing existing buildings, constructing flood defences, highways improvements, and the construction of buildings of up to five storeys to provide 44 dwellings. Further plans include buildings of up to six storeys comprising 656 dwellings, and up to 3,279-square-metres of workspace.

Kelly added: “It’s really important that people comment on the application via the National Park Authority’s public access system, rather than via online petitions, other websites or comments on social media as there’s no guarantee we will receive their comments.”

The plans propose new parking provisions focusing on a mobility hub off The Causeway, highway improvements, including a realignment of North Street and Phoenix Place, a recycling and re-use centre, and construction of a new footbridge over the River Ouse and a riverside pedestrian walkway.

People now have until April 21 to submit comments via the National Park Authority’s Public Access System at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications

Search for reference number SDNP/23/00526/OUT to make a comment and view the plans. It is hoped a decision will be made on the proposals by the autumn.

