Horsham MP challenges Gatwick flight path proposals in Westminster debate

Horsham’s MP, John Milne, tabled a debate in Parliament last week to raise serious concerns around Gatwick Airport’s proposed changes to flight paths.

Milne argued that, although airspace modernisation is vital to reduce carbon emissions and improve safety, the three routes selected for public consultation are not satisfactory. They are almost identical from Horsham’s point of view and do not offer a meaningful choice to residents. All three suggestions directly overfly the villages of Slinfold, Rusper and Warnham for the first time, which will result in a major increase in ground noise for residents if they go ahead.

Milne pointed out that the airport operator, Gatwick Airport Limited (GAL) has sole control of the selection process. But this creates a clear conflict of interest, as some routes create extra flight capacity and therefore benefit GAL financially. He called for the Department of Transport to review the selection process and for an independent member to join the panel.

Although the original list consisted of hundreds of options, the three shortlisted routes all depart Gatwick to the West and turn South over Horsham much sooner and at a lower height than currently. In 2014 a similar route was trialled but was swiftly withdrawn after huge public backlash. The residents of Rusper, Warnham and Slinfold protested so strongly that it prompted then-CEO of GAL to say the flightpath would never be used again.

John Milne MP raises questions about the Gatwick Airspace Modernisation Review in Westminster.

John Milne MP said:

“GAL have a responsibility to offer the public a real choice. My concern, along with residents in Slinfold, Rusper and Warnham, is that the three options have the same problem and don’t really offer a choice at all.”

Milne, who was elected as Liberal Democrat MP in the last election, also stated his concern that the national process for airspace review lacked objective oversight and could lead to airport operators having too much control.

In Parliament, John Milne MP observed that:

"By the time the public get to have any sight of the process, all the real decisions have already been made.

“GAL started out their review with hundreds of possible designs. But for the public consultation they’ve narrowed it down to just three. All three make the sharp south turn at 2k out. All three add millions to GAL’s potential income. And all three create massive noise pollution for Rusper, Warnham and Slinfold…Is it really credible that by fluke they all have the same financial benefit to GAL? It’s no wonder that many residents have come to suspect that profit and share price is being put before people.”

Milne added:

“Airspace modernisation is a once in a lifetime opportunity and one we cannot afford to fudge. The process has to be transparent, and the public must have faith in it. Speaking to many of my constituents they simply don’t trust that GAL are acting in the interests of anybody but themselves, I share many of their trepidations”.