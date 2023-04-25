Edit Account-Sign Out
Household waste dumped in Worthing town centre five months ago will finally be removed - at cost of 'around £1,000'

Worthing Borough Council has launched an investigation after numerous complaints from residents over illegal fly-tipping in Worthing.

By Sam Morton
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 19:02 BST

Household waste has been left in a town centre street in Worthing for more than five months. Residents say it was dumped outside West Buildings, just off Marine Parade, in November 2022.

Resident Thomas Johnson wrote a letter to the Worthing Herald about the issue. He said: “Since November 2022, five large bags of builders waste has been left in West Buildings. One of our neighbours contacted the highways department but months later, the rubbish is still there.

“The road is used by large lorries. People are now putting their own rubbish on these bags. The seagulls are pulling paper and, when it is windy, rubbish goes all over the road.”

Household waste has been left in a town centre street in Worthing for more than five months. Photo: Eddie MitchellHousehold waste has been left in a town centre street in Worthing for more than five months. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Household waste has been left in a town centre street in Worthing for more than five months. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Another local resident told this newspaper: "It’s disgusting and there’s rubble spilling into the road."

Worthing Borough Council said it has ‘launched an investigation into who has dumped this household waste’. The council said it was also ‘in the process of organising its removal’, which ‘we estimate to cost around £1,000’.

A spokesperson added: “If anyone has any information that can lead to those responsible then we urge you to contact us on email [email protected] or 01903 851729 and ask for the compliance team and we can take appropriate action.

Fly-tipping is totally unacceptable and is a criminal offence that can result in a fixed penalty notice, or prosecution. The council provides an excellent service for waste of this nature at Worthing Recycling Centre. You can book a same-day slot and dispose of rubble, hardcore, wood, garden waste, fridges, and hard plastics amongst others.”

The borough council previously said the builders' waste was from ‘renovation works opposite’.

A spokesperson said: "As a council we never approve bay suspensions for the use of rubbish to be left in the parking bays.”

West Sussex County Council revealed a materials licence ‘had not been applied for or issued’ in this location.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, those responsible are no longer working in the area and the property remains empty, as such we are unable to identify who we would need to apply enforcement action to. The local highway steward is aware of the location and has made a report of fly tipping to Worthing Borough Council.”

