Works to build new energy-efficient council homes in Worthing are set to begin.

Worthing Borough Council said its has ‘moved a step closer’ to the construction of our 11 new energy-efficient council homes for Worthing residents ‘in need of somewhere to live’.

An update published by the council today (Friday, October 25) read: “Our contractor, Sunninghill, will shortly move onto the old RAF Air Cadets site in Victoria Road to start work on the new flats that we urgently need.

Worthing’s old RAF Air Cadets site was demolished as part of the council plans. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

"In recent days, bushes and shrubbery has been removed from the site, under the supervision of an ecologist, in advance of the main construction teams moving in.

"There are almost 2,000 households on the housing register in Worthing and these new flats will mean we can help local families who are at risk of becoming homeless.

"We are currently having to house hundreds of families outside the area, away from their friends, relatives, jobs and schools, which damages their quality of life and is very expensive.”

The council said its project will see Worthing citizens brought back to the town and ‘we’ll be able to focus more of our resources on providing services to the community;.

It added: “We’ve secured around £800,000 of government funding to clear the site and help pay for the development.

"We hope the first Worthing residents will be able to move into the new homes in the autumn of 2025.”

Plans to demolish and convert the site in Victoria Road were approved in April. Worthing Borough Council hoped to save £120,000 per year after plans to build 11 flats for temporary/emergency accommodation were given the green light.