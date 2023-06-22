International golf comes to Crawley’s most popular park this summer

They say golf can be a ‘long walk spoiled’ but whatever happens with your putting at Tilgate Park this summer, you’re guaranteed a breath-taking whirlwind ‘trip’ around the world’s most famous sights.

Nine holes around the Walled Garden promise a fun global adventure, taking you from the Great Wall of China to the ancient Pyramids of Giza and even a trip across the English Channel to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris or Down Under to the Sydney Opera House.

Not the real locations, of course, but mini re-creations providing the stunning backdrop to your mini golf expedition, confirming it’s a game for everyone of all ages – from adventurers seeking a challenge to seasoned enthusiasts and budding young putters.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Crawley Borough Council Cabinet Member for Leisure and Wellbeing, tries his hand on the mini golf course at Tilgate Park. Picture: Crawley Borough Council

Globetrotters Mini Golf at Crawley Borough Council’s Tilgate Park is all about bringing families and Crawley locals together for a fun round and you can enjoy it anytime up until October 1. You can even grab a selfie with Humphrey the life-sized camel as you make your way around the course or any number of his friends, including a panda, penguin and the occasional shark.

Par for the course is 24 and the best score recorded to date is 18, with opportunities for a few holes in-one as well as some challenging ones which may end up spoiling your scorecard.

Crawley Borough Council Cabinet Member for Leisure and Wellbeing, Councillor Chris Mullins said: “You don’t have to travel outside Crawley to enjoy a challenging golf course with an impressive array of landmarks, as you can find all this at Globetrotters Mini Golf at Tilgate Park.

“Why not try out your putting skills during a day out at the park? With beautiful gardens, lakes, a maze, outdoor adventures and fabulous places to eat and drink, it’s a wonderful time to visit. Summer is here, so make the most of the great outdoors.”

Globetrotters Bar and Golf Director Nick Martin said: “We came to Tilgate Park for four weeks last summer and were blown away by the number of visitors that played our course. We are looking to build on this initial success by bringing the course back to the park and for the whole summer this time.”

The mini golf course is open Friday until Sunday, from 10am until 6pm, until July 24 and every day from July 25 until September 3. The last admission is 5.30pm. Tickets, which can be booked online, are £6.50 for adults, £5 under 16/students and £20 for a family. And if you want to go on a second round it’s just £1.

Please note mini golf is not available on June 17 and 24, July 1 and 15 and August 19.

It’s also open for group bookings, children’s parties and business hire. Go to https://globetrottersgolf.com/mini-golf-at-tilgate-park/