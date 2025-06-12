K2 Crawley solar carport installation complete

Crawley Borough Council is delighted that the solar carport installation within its K2 Crawley Leisure Centre car park has been completed and is already generating electricity as well as helping with the ongoing rise in energy costs.

The carport, which will decrease the centre’s reliance on the National Grid, was constructed using 1,002 photovoltaic solar panels. In the first month, the panels have generated the equivalent of planting 584 trees, saving 9.6 tonnes of CO2.

Crawley Borough Council received £816,500 from the Sport England’s Swimming Pool Support Fund (SPSF), of which £707k was allocated to the solar carport installation and £109,500 for providing LED lighting improvements in the pool hall and other areas. Additionally, the council invested £250,000 in the project.

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, Councillor Nick Hilton, Cabinet member for Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change, Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing recently visited the completed installation along with representatives from Everyone Active and Leisure Energy.

Councillor Nick Hilton said: “This new solar carport is an excellent illustration of how we are using renewable energy sources to help move closer to achieving our net zero goals which form part of our climate and nature emergency. After only one month of being installed, it is impressive to see how much CO2 has been saved with the panels having generated the equivalent of planting 584 trees so far. I look forward to seeing how much this number will continue to rapidly grow.”

Lisa Dodd-Mayne, Executive Director – Place at Sport England, added: “Swimming pools and leisure centres are vital community resources and are enormously important in helping people to be physically active.

“Sport England is proud of the role we play in supporting these facilities. The investment from the Government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund at K2 Crawley Leisure Centre will help improve energy efficiency and enable the centre to be more environmentally and financially sustainable so it remains available for future generations to enjoy.”

Peggy Lee, Group Sustainability Manager for Everyone Active, said: “It is great news to have more onsite renewable energy generation, which will work to further reduce the centre’s carbon footprint. Everyone Active is proud to work alongside Crawley Borough Council to support them in achieving their net zero ambitions, which is the most important part of our own net zero strategy.”

Mike Worsnop, Strategic Director at Leisure Energy, said: “Leisure Energy is extremely proud to have worked with Crawley Borough Council as principal contractor and designer for the installation of the solar car port scheme at K2 Crawley leisure centre. Supporting them with their sustainability goals and lowering the utility bills at the facility will help to maintain the site for future generations to enjoy.”