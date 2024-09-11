Planning permission has been given to install a rather large periwinkle in the Medmerry Reserve.

The 4.5m high woven willow structure will form part of the Culture Spark Project – a creative partnership between Chichester District Council, the Festival Theatre and Pallant House Gallery.

It was given the thumbs-up during a meeting of council’s planning committee on Wednesday (September 11).

Work had already started on the piece – created by Two Circles Design – before planning permission was sought.

Plans to install a woven willow periwinkle on an art trail in the Medmerry Reserve have been approved by Chichester District Council. Image: GoogleMaps

A statement submitted with the application said inspiration had been taken from archaeological excavations during the Reserve’s construction when Bronze Age finds dating from 1100BC were uncovered.

Finds also included periwinkle shells in the remains of a medieval willow fish basket.

The council received an objection from Earnley Parish Council, which felt the piece would be ‘out of place and inconsistent with the purpose of the reserve’.

Addressing the committee, Louise Chater, clerk of the parish council, questioned the size of the sculpture calling it ‘a major problem as it would dominate the open landscape’.

She also raised concerns about how the sculpture would look over time, adding: “As the willow decays it is hard to see how a rusty metal work and concrete base can be considered a positive element in a natural setting.”

But most committee members were happy with the sculpture.

John Cross (Lib Dem, Fittleworth) said: “It’s good to have sculpture in the landscape that’s controversial and brings comment and criticism.

“I’m sure when they stuck the Angel of North up, there were people who weren’t very happy with that – but now it’s seen as a national landmark.

“It’s good to have these things that challenge perceptions of the landscape.”

But Henry Potter (Con, Goodwood) felt it was an ‘awful looking thing’.

The application was approved by eight votes to three with one abstention.

For the next three years, the periwinkle will sit on a concrete base on the public right of way not far from Stoney Lane, Earnley.

When it is removed, the site has to be restored to its previous condition.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01206/FUL.