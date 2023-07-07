The Lewes Conservation Area public consultation has been extended to August 8 to give people extra time to take part in the survey, making the consultation period 10 weeks in total.

The area is under the spotlight as part of a public consultation being launched by the South Downs National Park Authority.

The conservation area, which covers most of the central part of the town, has been in existence for many years and predates the creation of the National Park in 2010. Conservation areas are sites that have been identified as having high historic or architectural interest.

The National Park Authority’s consultation will be reviewing the Lewes Conservation Area Appraisal and Management Plan (CAAMP) and the Article 4 Direction for Lewes Conservation Area. Article 4 Direction restricts the scope of permitted development rights on properties or land and offers additional protection to the townscape.

In answer to concerns raised by a Lewes resident on the awareness and accessibility of the consultation, a spokesperson for the National Park Authority said: “Every effort has been made to ensure the local community is aware of the consultation, including direct engagement with Lewes District Council, East Sussex County Council, the South Downs Society, Friends of Lewes, Lewes Town Council, Historic England and Sussex Archaeological Society.

"A number of posters have been displayed in the town and two drop-in consultation sessions were held in June. The consultation has also been advertised on our social media channels, on our website, planning newsletter and a press release was issued which was subsequently published in the Sussex Express.

“Due to the size of the Lewes Conservation Area, the National Park Authority cannot justify the cost of writing to every property which would run into several thousands of pounds.

“The document is an interactive PDF to aid navigability, but inevitably there is much detail that is never going to be possible to convey on the small screen of a mobile phone, however hard we try. These detailed PDFs are best viewed on desktop, tablet or in person with the printed copies at Lewes library.”

Take part in the survey and download copies of the draft documents by visiting this webpage: Lewes CAAMP and review of Article 4 Direction - South Downs National Park.