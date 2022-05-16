People who contribute to the town were acknowledged for their outstanding contributions to the vibrancy of Littlehampton, the awards were extensive this year, having not been awarded for two years due to the pandemic.

Speaking at the ceremony last month, outgoing town mayor Michelle Molloy said: “The community spirit in Littlehampton continues to astound, achieving so much for the benefit of everyone.”

The worthy winners were:

Former Littlehampton mayor Michelle Molloy with some of the winners

Ann Macaulay - In recognition for services to Girl Guiding in Littlehampton;

Littlehampton Community Fridge - In recognition of services to Littlehampton tackling food waste and providing an essential community hub;

Littlehampton & District Foodbank - In recognition for service to Littlehampton tackling food poverty and providing an essential community hub

Tyndall Jones - In recognition of services to Littlehampton;

RNLI Littlehampton Lifeboat Station - In recognition of the lifeboat service provided for Littlehampton;

Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur - In recognition of support to families with young children in Littlehampton;

Littlehampton Sea Cadets - In recognition of providing vital skills to young people in Littlehampton;

Littlehampton Heritage Railway Association - In recognition of providing a heritage railway service to Littlehampton;

Di Brown - In recognition of services to Littlehampton voluntary community groups;

Helen Bradshaw - In recognition of services to Littlehampton voluntary community groups;

Jolene Yule - In recognition of services to Littlehampton Residents during COVID-19;

Littlehampton Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club - In recognition to services to veterans and their families in Littlehampton;

The Littlehampton District Lions Club - In recognition of services to Littlehampton organisations and residents;