Homes England, a government agency funded by taxpayers, is proposing to build 3,000 new houses on and around Ifield Golf Club on the Rusper Road on the rural outskirts of Crawley. This is likely to be phase one of a ‘growth opportunity’ for 10,000 new houses in all.

Over 300 people attended over the three days last week, from all parts of Crawley, Rusper, Lambs Green, Faygate and Roffey. This is despite the fact that many residents said they had not received any notification of the events from Homes England.

Members of the Save West of Ifield campaign were present the whole time.

‘Anger, despair, desperation and depression’- West of Ifield and Rusper residents react to Homes England latest round of public consultations

Save West of Ifield chair Fenella Maitland-Smith said: ”The overwhelming response from attendees has been a massive no to the Homes England plans. People are not seeing any obvious benefits for local communities, but lots of negatives. They’re shocked by the size of the development and the likely effect on traffic and rail transport.

“Many people were visibly shaken when they left the building, and emotions were running high. Although the Homes England staff and consultants had more answers than at previous events, people were frustrated at the lack of detail and contradictory answers to some of the key questions.”