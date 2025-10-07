Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: Community Hub Opening at Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital a great success

I was delighted last week to have been invited to the official opening of the Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital’s ‘Community Hub’.

The new facilities, built on the site of the old restaurant, features a modern, warm and welcoming café, as well as two bookable rooms with a range of facilities, which can be used for events, activities and services, that benefit the public, promote wellbeing and ensure the Hospital continues to nurture its connections with the local community. I had the pleasure of meeting with the staff who had worked hard on this new venture, and hearing their dedication and enthusiasm to see this be a big success going forward, was indeed inspiring. With much interest already expressed, including from the Town Council, for making use of this versatile, welcoming and accessible community space, I am certain their hard work will pay off. A big thank you to the Hospital for inviting me and our local MP, Mrs Alison Griffiths, to be a part of this important occasion.

With Remembrance Sunday on 9th November drawing closer, preparations are well underway for this years’ Service. If you laid a wreath on behalf of an organisation last year, you should have hopefully received an invitation letter or email to join the Town Council for this year’s commemorations. If you have been involved previously but have not received a letter or would like to lay a wreath on behalf of an organisation, then please get in contact with the office, either by phoning: 01243 867744 or emailing: [email protected]. This poignant event is always so well supported in Bognor Regis, and we hope you will be able to join us again at the War Memorial, Clarence Road, on Sunday 9th November, as we come together to share in this national opportunity to remember those we have lost to war. Further details, including a downloadable Order of Service, will be made available in due course.

As we head toward the winter months, the Town Council are hoping to hold a general market in the Town Centre, just in time for Christmas. As part of this, I am in talks with representatives from my two Mayoral charities: My Sisters’ House and Stonepillow, to look to hold a raffle to raise funds for these vital local causes, as part of the offering at the market. All being well, I hope to shortly approach businesses who may like to donate prizes for the raffle, in exchange for some publicity. If you are reading this as a local business owner and think this is something you may be interested in, then please do get in touch by emailing me: [email protected]. For further information on both the market and raffle, keep an eye on this column, our Town Council Facebook page and our website: www.bognorregis.gov.uk. Thank you in advance for any support you may be able to offer!

Mayor cutting ribbon at official opening, alongside Mrs Alison Griffiths MP

Another way of keeping up to date with news and events taking place in the Town is to read our new monthly e-bulletin. October’s edition is now ‘live’ and can be viewed from the ‘Quick Links’ section on the homepage of our website, or by visiting our Facebook page. Also featuring information on public consultations, future dates for your diary and so much more, it’s certainly worth a quick read to ensure you are across all things ‘Bognor Regis’.

To finish this week, I just wanted to give one final reminder of the Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance Charity’s ‘Restart a Heart Day’ which takes place next Thursday 16th October. To book your place on one of their free sessions, to learn life-saving skills such as CPR and how to use a defibrillator, please sign up via their website: www.aakss.org.uk/restart. Thank you.