Medmerry holiday park to be given an upgrade

Plans to revamp 31 holiday homes in Medmerry have been given the green light.

By Kelly Brown
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 6:22 pm

The proposals, approved by Chichester District Council, will see the 31 bungalows at Medmerry Park in Stoney Lane upgraded with replacement cladding, windows and external timber decks.

The layout of the holiday park would remain the same.

Medmerry Park is due for a revamp

For more information about the plans visit https://publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=documents&keyVal=R4VV86ERJIV00 viewing application reference 22/00047/FUL.

