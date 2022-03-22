Medmerry holiday park to be given an upgrade

The proposals, approved by Chichester District Council, will see the 31 bungalows at Medmerry Park in Stoney Lane upgraded with replacement cladding, windows and external timber decks.
The layout of the holiday park would remain the same.
Read More
For more information about the plans visit https://publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=documents&keyVal=R4VV86ERJIV00 viewing application reference 22/00047/FUL.
Don’t miss this story... Chichester homes decision deferred due to pedestrian safety concerns
Have you read... National Lottery Open Week - Sussex venues offering free entry or special offers for days out
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK