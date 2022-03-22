Chichester homes decision deferred due to pedestrian safety concerns

The plans, to demolish and build on the site of the former Bartholomews Holdings office building, in Bognor Road, were considered by the district council’s planning committee on Monday (March 21).

The committee raised a number of concerns, including the design of the new homes, the loss of employment space and the missed opportunity to use the office as a community centre.

But the main concern was the safety of pedestrians trying to cross the busy road.

The former Bartholomews Holdings office building

While tactile paving was included in the application at one crossing point on Bognor Road, the committee asked why a traffic island could not also be added.

Simon Oakley (Con, North Mundham & Tangmere) said the road was some 8.7m wide, so had room for an island.

He added that it was ‘entirely reasonable’ for the committee to ask for one to be included.

A report to the committee said the idea had been explored by a transport consultant but was deemed ‘inappropriate’ – though no reason was given.

Proposed layout of the new homes

The committee agreed to defer the application so that planning officers could speak to both the applicant and West Sussex Highways about the issue.

They will also speak to Bellway Homes about the design of one of the corner buildings, one wall of which was felt to be blank and uninteresting.

In addition, officers need to consider how updated guidance from Natural England on achieving nitrate neutrality affects the application.

The application will return to the committee at a later date.

If approved, it will be made up of two pairs of four-bedroom semi-detached houses, three three-bedroom detached houses and two four-bedroom detached houses.

The current entrance on to Bognor Road will be closed and the new homes accessed via Woods Road, off of Chatsworth Road.

To view the application in full, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 21/00382/FUL.

