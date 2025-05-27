More than £2.4m to be spent on aftermath of landslip at one of West Sussex County Council’s waste facilities
The Mechanical Biological Treatment facility, in Warnham, is being converted to allow it to process food waste separately. But, in May 2024, the landslip on a slope within the site damaged equipment critical to the process.
Now Deborah Urquhart, cabinet member for environment & climate change, has approved £2 .417m to fix things.
If the work is not completed on time, the council will not meet new food waste legislation, which comes into effect from March 2026.
A report from officers said that investigations showed a second, larger landslip had occurred further up the slope, sending a young oak tree falling onto pipework.
The report added that the slope’s instability was considered to be due to the impact of ‘an extended period of heavy rainfall’. The slip is thought to be up to 2m deep within the upper slope.
The facility was built between 2010-13 and cost the council around £150m. But an insurance excess of £10m means the authority will have to pay for the repairs itself.
Geotechnical engineers and building contractors appointed by Biffa have proposed a range of work including soil nails – a technique used to reinforce soil and slopes – drilled-in drains, and various facings.
The money for the work will be taken from the unallocated Capital Improvements Programme, which was approved by the council in February.
